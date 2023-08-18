Troy School Board addresses questions

The Troy School Board will put out for bid on the softball field.

 Review File Photo/

TROY — During Tuesday’s Troy school board meeting a plan was made for the rehabilitation of the softball field in East Troy.

The regular meeting followed a building and grounds meeting, where the East Troy field was discussed. The field currently has low grass growth and is unevenly sloped, making play difficult. The board elected to pursue a tiered bidding process to find the best fix to the field’s issues.

