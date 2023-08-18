TROY — During Tuesday’s Troy school board meeting a plan was made for the rehabilitation of the softball field in East Troy.
The regular meeting followed a building and grounds meeting, where the East Troy field was discussed. The field currently has low grass growth and is unevenly sloped, making play difficult. The board elected to pursue a tiered bidding process to find the best fix to the field’s issues.
Bob Lee of Bob’s Landscaping addressed the board during public comments and said he could get the job done.
“I did some homework on that field. I tested the soil and it’s 70% clay. You only need 64% clay to build a pond,” Lee said, describing the field’s drainage issues.
He said he’d worked on many ball field projects in the past, and said he could accomplish the task for half the estimated $25,000 cost of the project.
“I want the kids to be able to play this spring. Time is on our side if we act soon,” he asserted.
The board thanked him and encouraged him to submit a bid when they put it out.
District Reports
Superintendent Dr. Janilyn Elias reported Troy is “back in business” and was recently holding a ‘new teacher introduction’ for seven new educators coming into the district. The new teachers were also given mentor training by experienced teachers.
“First impression is everything. If we give our staff as much support as we can up front, research has shown that people stay and want to work in that environment,” Elias claimed.
Elias also reported that the district was adopting an approach to social and emotional learning as detailed in a book called “Orange Frog.” Social and emotional learning instruction is a requirement for school districts that received ESSER funds.
“We are doing a district-wide culture climate around happiness,” she explained.
Elias addressed concerns brought forward last week that some students didn’t feel properly challenged by classes in the district.
“I welcome the family of that student to talk to the administration or the high school to ensure they’re taking the classes they desire,” she said.
General Board Discussion
Near the end of the meeting Janet Ordway brought forward a motion to dismiss Sarah Murray from the board, noting that she had missed at least four meetings in a row.
Board President Heather Bohner replied that she’d been informed Murray would be submitting her resignation the next day. The motion was seconded by Tad Culkin.
District solicitor Cassandra Blaney advised the board they couldn’t move to accept a resignation they didn’t have, but they could vote to remove an individual, rendering the resignation moot. She reminded board members that they must fill a vacant seat within 30 days of its vacancy, meaning if they voted to dismiss now the 30-day timer would start immediately, rather than the date they accept a resignation.
The motion failed with a 5-3 vote, with Clukin, Ordway, and Jolene Smyth voting ‘yes.’
The first day of classes for Troy Area School District is Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.