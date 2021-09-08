An assistant superintendent for the Troy Area School District was appointed by their board of education on Tuesday.
The board held a special meeting in the district administration office to hire and officially appoint Dr. Janilyn Elias as their new Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Special Education.
“I am pretty excited to get started and delve into the district,” she said.
Elias is a Pennsylvania native who was born in Wilkes-Barre and grew up in Mechanicsburg before pursuing a career in education.
She has been an educator for over 25 years and has overseen special education since 1993.
Her previous experience included being the Chief Academic Officer for the Chambersburg Area School District in Franklin County, where she was in charge of student services like special education and curriculum.
“I’m definitely prepared to jump right in,” she said. “I’ve been working with curriculum since early 2000, so I’m eager to see where the district is at and take it to the next level.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.