TROY — The 146th Annual Troy Fair has kicked off this week with its classic amusement park rides, fair food, agricultural and animal shows; as well as a new exotic animal show that has captured people’s attentions.

The amusement park is now open with beloved rides such as the Ferris wheel, merry-go-round and bumper cars. The Troy Fair Youth Market had steers, swine and rabbits, while the calf dressing contest and youth dairy showmanship contest were held in the large arena. Dennis Beach was back to entertain audiences with his woodcarving show, while Richard Barker held a mentalist show in the Pavilion Lower Meadow.

