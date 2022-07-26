TROY — The 146th Annual Troy Fair has kicked off this week with its classic amusement park rides, fair food, agricultural and animal shows; as well as a new exotic animal show that has captured people’s attentions.
The amusement park is now open with beloved rides such as the Ferris wheel, merry-go-round and bumper cars. The Troy Fair Youth Market had steers, swine and rabbits, while the calf dressing contest and youth dairy showmanship contest were held in the large arena. Dennis Beach was back to entertain audiences with his woodcarving show, while Richard Barker held a mentalist show in the Pavilion Lower Meadow.
Also back is Rosaire’s Royal Racers, which had large crowds cheering on its little pigs as they raced across the track. In the evening, the Outlaw Pulling Series was held in the grandstands for fairgoers eager to see the annual truck pulls.
This year features a brand new exhibit with animals that some residents may not see too often. The Cool Zoo wildlife conservation held exotic animal shows throughout the day as families sat down and watched presenters carry around animals for all to see.
“With this being our first time at the Troy Fair, it’s been excellent,” said Amy DeBerry, Cool Zoo’s president. “We really enjoy being out here with the people and sharing wildlife education with them.”
Cool Zoo is a Florida-based nonprofit which aims to “curate experiences through conservation, education, research and agricultural impact for wildlife advancement,” according to its website.
Organizers set up a tent with a variety of animals inside like a sloth, Macaw parrots, tortoises, a baby kangaroo, baby alligator and hermit crabs available for adoption.
During the show, DeBerry held the animals for people to see close-up as Cool Zoo assistant Miranda Alarcon detailed facts about each one. When DeBerry held a Macaw parrot, Alarcon stated that the birds are from South America and live up to 55 years in the wild or 75 years in captivity. They can learn 50 mimics like voices or sounds and can mimic people’s exact voices.
DeBerry held a Colombian red tailed boa nicknamed, “Jake from snake farm” for audiences to see. Alarcon stated that the boas can grow up to 8 to 12 feet, although Jake is still young and not that big yet. The boas are classified as constrictors and eat animals such as mice, rats, bunnies and birds. However, these boas have nice temperaments and are docile, she noted. One little girl in the audience got to have Jake draped around her arms and shoulders.
“This is what happens when [kids] get to hang out with the grandparents at the fair,” Alarcon joked. “[They] get to do all kinds of cool stuff!”
Presenters also showcased a one-year-old American alligator named Swampy and a six-month old kangaroo named Boing.
Alarcon stated that she was happy to have the opportunity to visit Bradford County for the Troy Fair. She is a high school senior from Florida who hopes to pursue a zoology major at University of Florida after her graduation.
“It’s so beautiful here in Pennsylvania and I’m happy to share my knowledge of all these animals with everybody,” she said.
Cool Zoo will continue to do its shows throughout fair week.
Philip
