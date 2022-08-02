TROY — The Troy Fair had a lot of events in the last week, including pig shows, dairy cattle shows, pig races, and free concerts. What most don’t know is the first event of the Troy Fair each year actually takes place on the morning of the Sunday before the Fair ‘officially’ starts. That first event is the annual Troy Fair Draft Horse Show.

Equine enthusiasts from across Bradford County and beyond brought their horses to the show ring outside Gate Three at the fairgrounds. The overcast day kicked off with a presentation of the American Flag by Max Weed and his team of Haflinger horses while Sheridan Wilcox sang the Star Spangled Banner atop Fairview Farm horse Cy.