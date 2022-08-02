TROY — The Troy Fair had a lot of events in the last week, including pig shows, dairy cattle shows, pig races, and free concerts. What most don’t know is the first event of the Troy Fair each year actually takes place on the morning of the Sunday before the Fair ‘officially’ starts. That first event is the annual Troy Fair Draft Horse Show.
Equine enthusiasts from across Bradford County and beyond brought their horses to the show ring outside Gate Three at the fairgrounds. The overcast day kicked off with a presentation of the American Flag by Max Weed and his team of Haflinger horses while Sheridan Wilcox sang the Star Spangled Banner atop Fairview Farm horse Cy.
The clouds and a freshly watered ring kept the dust down throughout the show.
Allen Weddington of Old Glory Clydesdales in Gillett won grand champion in the halter and youth showmanship class with his horse Saylor.
Many riders entered the ring for the under saddle class, and it was followed by the hitch classes. Classes included four horse hitch and unicorn hitch.
Team classes were followed by cart classes including the youth cart and farm team cart class. Max Weed took home the honors in the farm team class, and was awarded a plaque and cash award by the Jenkins Family, longtime supporters of that class.
As always the show ended with some more fun events such as the cart obstacle course and the feed scurry.
Food was available courtesy of Troy’s Rainbow Riders. Dee Watkins was ring master and announcer, Raymond Lantz of Boalsburg, Pennsylvania was the judge.
The Draft Horse department chairs wanted to give thanks to Dave Rockwell for keeping the sound system going, as well as thanks to all the shows sponsors including the Jenkins Family, Rockwell’s and Judson’s feed mills, the PA Broom Closet and many many more.
And of course, a thank you to all who came out to kick off the 146th Troy Fair with the Troy Fair Draft Horse Show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.