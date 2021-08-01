TROY TOWNSHIP — Organizers of the 145th Annual Troy Fair Draft Horse Show were happy about a positive turnout and return to festivities since 2019.
The event took place inside gate three at Alparon Park on July 25 right before the official opening of the Troy Fair.
Randy Nicol from Nicol Belgians of Copenhagen, New York judged the event, while Lauryn Watkins served as ring steward and Dee Watkins was the announcer.
It was open all day to the public with free admission and the day started with a halter class in the morning for the various participants.
Horse riders engaged in events like the horse riding saddle, a horse exhibit with teams of four horses driving wagons, a unicorn hitch and team classes of two horses.
A farm hitch was sponsored by the Jenkins Family in memory of Edward C. “Mike” Jenkins at the event.
“After we are done with the team hitches, we go into the cart classes, which consists of mens, ladies and youth classes,” said Tom Hojnowski, the department chair of the Draft Horse Show.
The events finished with a cart obstacle course for horse exhibitors.
The Rainbow Riders cooked and sold the food to fundraise for their organization, which provides horseback riding lessons to people with disabilities.
Hojnowski was initially worried that COVID-19 would lower the number of participants or spectators, but he was happy to see it didn’t negatively effect turnout.
“People love attending and watching the show because of how powerful and majestic these horses are,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.