Troy Fair Draft Horse Show is July 24

TROY — Bradford County residents are getting ready for the Troy Fair and livestock owners are getting ready to show their animals.
Those residents with draft horses are reminded to sign up for the 146th Troy Fair Draft Horse Show.
The Draft Horse Show will be held Sunday, July 24 beginning at 10 a.m. inside Gate Three at Alparon Park. The event has free admission and free parking. Some food will be available for purchase from Rainbow Riders.
Raymond Lantz from Boalsburg, Pennsylvania will be the judge for the event. Dee Watkins will hold ring steward and announcer duties.
Those interested in the event or participating can contact Tricia Jackson at thojo@gmail.com or Tom Hojnowski at thojnowski@canton.k12.pa.us or call (570) 673-4627. The Troy Fair Draft Horse show is also on Facebook.
