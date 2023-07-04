TROY — A Troy Fair tradition is currently being prepared for horse riders eager to engage in a friendly competition.
The Annual 147th Troy Fair Draft Horse Show will be held inside Gate 3 of Alparon Park on Sunday, July 23 at 10 a.m. There will be free parking and admission, as well as bleachers for attendees. Food can be purchased from the Rainbow Riders during the event.
Josh Nicol of Lowville, N.Y. will serve as the event’s judge, while Dee Watkins will be the ring steward. The festivities will also feature a new award in the cart obstacle class to honor the memory of longtime exhibitor Tom Young of Troy, according to event organizer, Tom Hojnowksi.
“Anyone that knew Tom, knows he relished the opportunity to show how well the horses could perform in the obstacle classes, whether in cart or wagon or behind a log.” Hojnowski said.
Organizers would like to thank sponsors, including Hoover Hardware, NAPA Auto Parts of Canton, CarQuest of Canton, Baldwin Hardware, H Rockwell and Son, Judson Inc., Crossroads Equipment, Troy Vet Clinic, PA Broom Closet (Deb Lutz), First Citizens Community Bank, Jim’s Sporting Goods of Canton, Thompson Sports and Apparel, PA Draft Horse and Mule Association, and PA Percheron Association.
“We especially appreciate all of those who come out to watch the show and support the Rainbow Riders food booth,” Hojnowski said.
