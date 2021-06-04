Troy Fair expects big turnout for Roots & Boots Tour

TROY TOWNSHIP — Troy Fair organizers expect a large turnout for this year’s fair due to the Roots & Boots Tour, which includes country music singers Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin, and Collin Raye.
Cathy Jenkins, the president of the Troy Fair, said people are excited to see a live music concert since last year’s fair was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think with people missing last year, it’s going to be even more special to come back out,” she said. “We had our Maple Fest in April and our attendance was a lot higher than normal. People were generally excited to be here again and they all had a good time.”
Jenkins said people are use to the yearly fair traditions that involve animal shows, amusement rides, and buying food from vendors.
“We are hearing that the fairs and festivals going on now are getting record crowds,” she said. “People want to get back out and do something in their hometowns and areas surrounding them.”
Vendors and entertainers were unable to set up and make money last year, so they are also anticipating this year’s fair, according to Jenkins.
“The Troy Fair is probably the largest event that financially supports the park throughout the year,” she said.
The Roots & Boots Tour was booked to appear at the 2020 Troy Fair, so Jenkins worked diligently to keep the act and get them rebooked.
“We book our shows through an agent, so we had to go through the whole contract process again and fortunately we were able to rebook them for this year’s fair,” said Jenkins.
The Roots & Boots Tour will have their concert at 7 p.m. on Wednesday July 28 at 7 p.m.
“We haven’t really had a group come like this,” said Jenkins. “The unique thing is that the three of them will do a show together and individually.”
She anticipates a great turnout because their popularity comes from all age groups, especially people who grew up in the 1990s while listening to their hit songs.
“Last year when we sold tickets, we gave people the option to have their money back or to hold their ticket in case we were able to rebook, and we had some of both,” she said.
Tickets went on sale in May and Jenkins said there has been a good turnout so far for ticket sales.
“I know people who have said they bought tickets last year and wished they held onto them because now it is tough for them to get the seats they would have had last year,” she said.
Jenkins said she is impressed with the amount of tickets that have been sold so far.
“People are starting to understand that if they get their tickets now, they can get a better seat and get them cheaper because they are $5 cheaper now than they are right before the fair,” she said.
For admissions this year, tickets will be $9 at the gate and there will be no charge for parking. The $9 ticket includes all of the rides for the day and the free on grounds entertainment, according to Jenkins.
“If people want to buy in advance, they can get an $8 price now and they can also buy a $5 gate pass that does not included the rides,” she said. “But that is not available at the fair, you have to buy that in advance.”
From July 26 to July 31, the fair will feature a multitude of music and entertainment.
Taylor Mason, a comedy ventriloquist, singer, and keyboard player will be performing on the pavilion stage every day of the week.
Monday will have Into the Spins, a band playing modern and classic pop, rock, and soul.
Tuesday and Wednesday will feature country music singer Emily Ann Roberts.
Thursday will have the Belle Tones for the military day and will play patriotic songs.
Friday will feature Aaron Kelly, the former American Idol contestant who has been at the Troy Fair since he was 13 years old.
Saturday will have a Meat Loaf tribute band.
“We have some great entertainment lined up on grounds, free shows that are included with your admission,” said Jenkins.
People looking to buy advanced tickets can go to www.troyfair.com.
