Troy Fair expects more musical acts

TROY — The 146th Annual Troy Fair will take place from July 25 to 30 this year with a variety of musical acts, agricultural displays, rides and food for its attendees.
“We have some great shows lined up for this year,” said Troy Fair President Cathy Jenkins. “We have been busy so far and there’s a lot to get ready for, but things are going well.”
This year features two big country music concerts from Travis Tritt and Thompson Square. Tritt will be in concert on Wednesday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and is known for hit songs like “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive” and “Outlaws Like Us.” Local entertainer Justin Raynor will perform the opening act for his concert.
“Tritt is known for being a great entertainer and having Justin Raynor with him is a really great combination,” said Jenkins.
Thompson Square will perform on Thursday, July 28 at 5:30 p.m. on the pavilion stage in the Lower Meadow. The duo consists of husband and wife Keifer and Shawna Thompson, whom are known for number one hits like “Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not” and “If I Didn’t Have You.” They also released a new song titled, “Country In My Soul” in April.
“That concert will be free to people with their gate admission,” Jenkins stated. “We always put on free shows all week, but this is the biggest one that we have ever done, so we are trying to offer something new to people.”
This year will feature the Outlaw Pulling Series for the truck pull on Monday night at 6:30 p.m., the tractor pull on Tuesday, Bull Ride Mania on Thursday and the Demolition Derby on Friday and Saturday. Free entertainment will include singer Aaron Kelly, Dueling Pianos and Rosaire’s Royal Racers.
Senior Citizen Day will be held Tuesday where seniors can attend for free until 2 p.m. There will also be a Military Appreciation Day Thursday for retired or active members of the U.S. Armed Forces to attend that day with no charge. Kids Day will be held Saturday with a bike raffle consisting of two bicycles for winners chosen at 4 p.m.
This year will feature homemade wine and beer competitions, as well as a baking contest where people can win cash prizes.
“We are also focusing on a new area on our south end toward Gate 1 with an agricultural area and adding a Cool Zoo with exotic animals,” Jenkins said. “The exploration station there will have raised bed gardens to show attendees how to grow a compost garden.”
Ticket sales have been good since it started on May 10, according to Jenkins. People can buy tickets ahead of time by visiting www.troyfair.com, visiting in person or calling (570) 297-4828. Tickets can be purchased early for $8 by July 22 or can be purchased at the entrance gate during fair week for $10.
“It is the largest event in Bradford County. Last year we had 54,000 people attend the Troy Fair, so we are looking forward to another big year,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.