Troy Fair Floral Department announces pre-registration

Pictured are 2022 Large Floral Display Category Winners: Karen Bracken of Sayre with her Blue Ribbon Display titled “Birds of a Feather” and James Kennedy of Athens with his Second Place Display titled “Pagoda Pot.”

 Review File Photo

TROY — Flower growers can gain a head start to participate in the festivities of the upcoming Troy Fair.

The Troy Fair Floral Department 17 has opened pre-registration for exhibits in the 2023 Troy Fair set for July 24 to 29. The entry day will take place on Saturday July 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Interested participants can enter the park through Gate 3 at the Exhibit Hall Building 1. Doors will close at 3:30 p.m. to prepare for judging at 4 p.m.