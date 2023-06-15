Troy Fair Floral Department announces pre-registration

TROY — Flower growers can gain a head start to participate in the festivities of the upcoming Troy Fair.
The Troy Fair Floral Department 17 has opened pre-registration for exhibits in the 2023 Troy Fair set for July 24 to 29. The entry day will take place on Saturday July 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Interested participants can enter the park through Gate 3 at the Exhibit Hall Building 1. Doors will close at 3:30 p.m. to prepare for judging at 4 p.m.
Exhibiting is for juniors that are ages 16 and younger, while seniors are ages 17 and older. Exhibitors must review the General Rules at info@troyfair.com, Department 17 Floral.
The floral exhibit will offer something new to the 2023 festivities. There are three new section revisions for Section 11, Section 12 and Section 13. Specifically, there will be Section 11: Arboreal, Section 12: Hosta and Section 13: Botanical Arts that includes a pressed Flower/Foliage Arrangement in a frame. Seniors and juniors can do a Botanical Arts design. People can see the rules as listed on the infotroyfair.com. Dept 17 Rules.
A variety of classes range from Specimen Flowers, Container Flowers and Foliage, Bonsai, Dish Gardens, Fairy Gardens, Terrariums, Large Displays, Hanging plants, Cacti and Succulents, Wildflowers in Arrangement, Arboreal ( a single branch), Hosta and Botanical Arts Pressed Flower in Picture Frame Design. Exhibits may not be removed until Sunday, July 30 between the hours of 9 a.m. to noon.
Online pre-registration instructions are as follows:
Pre-registration with FairEntry is required. Anyone interested can go online to access registration by typing in info@troyfair or www.fairentry.com. Click on the square box of lines in the right upper corner of your screen. Select ‘find your fair’ and choose Select a State from the Map. People should see a map of green state of PA and touch state of PA on the map. Type Troy for key word and select Done. A list of all the fairs in PA will be visible at bottom of the screen. Proceed to select 2023 Troy Fair July 24 – July 29.
Once selected, proceed to scroll down to enter your email and a password to set up your account. Use the same password from last year if you entered an exhibit in 2022. Those that have not registered with FairEntry before should select to Create a New Account and follow the instructions.
Next, click on Exhibitors Individual and enter the exhibitor information into the required fields. If someone entered or spelled something incorrectly on the previous screen, they have the option to Delete this Exhibitor screen. Enter the information on the Contact Info screen – the only required field is the top Home Phone Number. People can use the same email address used to create the account. They could also use an alternate one unique to the exhibitor.
People can request to receive text messages, enter the cell phone number and carrier. That number can be the same as the Home Phone Number entered above, or different. Click Continue when you are finished. Enter the mailing address. All fields, except Address continued, are required. If the exhibitor has the same address as another exhibitor in the Exhibitor Group, simply click “Copy” to add the address to the current Exhibitor record. Click Continue when all information is entered correctly. Answer any additional questions in step 4 or 5 on the progress bar at the top and click continue. Review the exhibitor information. If any information is incorrect, click the green Edit button in the appropriate group to change it. When all information is correct, click Continue to Entries.
To create entries
Participants can have multiple entries in the exhibit, while one entry must be made for each floral exhibit. for example, five flowers will have five class entries. Once all entries have been created for the first exhibitor, they can create another exhibitor in this exhibitor group and entries or proceeding to check-out.
Click Add an Entry beside the correct exhibitor if more than one has been created. Select Department 17 Floral. There will be a list of divisions to select from and the available list of classes. There will also be a blue “Change” links in case someone mistakenly selects an incorrect department, division or class. After selecting the class, click the green Choose button and review entries. People can click Cancel if they need to make changes if everything is correct, click Create Entries.
If someone needs to add another exhibitor, click on the Exhibitors button at the top left and repeat the steps to create a new exhibitor. If all entries are complete, click Continue to payment. To add more entries for an existing exhibitor, click Add an Entry. Be sure to click the “Submit” button when entries are completed. Entries are not final until they have been submitted. People will receive an email message when the entries have been submitted for approval. A second email will be sent when the entries have been approved.
People will see Floral Dept 17 in the Search box. and can select Individual for Exhibitor Type. Birthdates will not be a required step.
Registration Date: People can enter any date by touching the date on the calendar pop up June 10, 2023 in the from box to Create a New Account, and proceed to select Done. In the same way, enter July 22 in the To box and select Done. This will give people a number for entry tags. The Troy Fair office will print off entry tags, which can be picked up there. People should bring the tag with their entry on Saturday, July 22. The classes are listed online to see what can be brought to the exhibit.
For any questions, contact Laura Steele at 570-297-4547 or email ljs447@hot mail.com. People can also contact Barb Andrus at 570- 297-3043 or email bajandrus@gmail.com.
