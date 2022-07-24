The Troy fair queen pageant was held Sunday evening at the lower meadow pavilion at Alparon park. Listed below are the nominees. Please check back for final results in Tuesday's Daily Review print edition.
Anna (Katie) Lackey
Anna (Katie) Lackey will be a Junior at Troy High School this fall. She is the daughter of Scott and Amy Lackey of Troy, PA. She works on her family’s 900 head dairy farm, Sugar Branch Farms, and enjoys showing market hogs, goats and cows. This year Katie is showing a market goat and a Brown Swiss cow at the fair. Katie is involved in 4-H and FFA and has shown animals at the fair since she was 8 years old. Katie is the Troy FFA Secretary and is Vice President of her Junior Class. Katie has participated in concert band, marching band and chorus while also singing in the Chamber Choir, a 10-person ensemble. She also works part-time for Endless Mountains Outfitters. Katie is a varsity athlete and is active in Cross Country, Basketball and Track.
Makayla Davis
Makayla Davis is the daughter of Quinn and Kelly Davis of Canton. She graduated from Canton High School in 2020. She is actively working at The Bradford County Manor as a Certified Nurse Aide which she obtained at the Northern Tier Career Center in her senior year of high school. In her free time she enjoys camping with her family, hunting and fishing and hanging out with friends.
Abigail Wrisley
Abigail Wrisley is the daughter of Mark and Rebecca Wrisley. She will be graduating from Troy Jr. Sr. high school this spring. Abigail is the president of Troy’s Student Council, Vice President of the National Honor Society, and Vice President of her senior class. She plans on attending college, although she is still narrowing down choices of where she wants to attend. She is hoping to double major in education and biology. Abigail enjoys going to get coffee with her friends, reading and spending time with her 4-H pig, Hawkeye. Abigail is a member of the Pisgah Pounders 4-H club, and this will be her 9th year showing a market hog at the Troy Fair.
