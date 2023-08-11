The Troy Fair is home to all kinds of livestock, from the big beef steers to the breeding pairs of rabbits. While the big steers impress with their sheer size, the rabbits can be just as much a challenge for youngsters to raise and show each year.
And don’t they know it. This year there were 29 rabbits in the 4H/FFA breeding show and four entries in the market show.
Entries in the breeding show had to show a buck and doe pair that had successfully been bred and were pregnant for the show. Rabbits were judged on condition, color, size, and other attributes.
Market show rabbits were judged on similar parameters, but with the goal being animals that are ready to go to butcher, much like their market steer, goat, sheep, and pig brethren. The highest grossing rabbit pen was showed by Kyle Kibbe, which brought $600 at the livestock auction.
The market show contestants were awarded with handmade rabbit carriers for their hard work.
The youngsters were also judged on showmanship, which notes how the exhibitor comports themselves, and for best costume.
The various winners of the rabbit show categories are as follows:
Market Rabbits
- Grand Champion — Nora Harris
- Reserve Champion — Kyle Kibbe
- Third Place — Asa Kibbe
- Fourth Place — Ellie Bellows
Breeding Rabbits
- Best in Show — Ariana Cook
- Reserve Best in Show — Ella Wilkinson
- Best doe and litter — Ella Wilkinson
- Best costume — Arabella Given
- Best display — Ariana Cook
- Best dwarf — Noelle Rogers
- Reserve best dwarf — Eliana Stone
- Best Cavy — Arabella Girven
- Reserve Best Cavy — Madeline Spalding
- Best grade rabbit — Ella Wilkinson
- Reserve best grade rabbit — Jacob Neuber
- Best Harlequin and Reserve Best Harlequin — Bella Wood
- Best Mini Rex — Ellie Watson
- Best Holland Lop — Bella Wood
- Best Reserve Holland Lop — Thomas Moon
- Best Flemish Giant — Sam Myers
- Best Lion Head — Ella Wilkinson
- Reserve Best Lion Head — Thomas Moon
- Best New Zealand — Ellie Bellows
- Reserve Best New Zealand — Allison Bowen
- Best Polish and Reserve Best Polish — Ariana Cook
- Best English Spot — Emma Paul
- Best Tex — Ellie Bellows
- Best Dutch — Emma Pepper
- Best and Reserve Velveteen — Thomas Moon
Junior Showmanship:
- First — Nora Harris
- Second — Kelsey Estep
- Third — Ellie Cook
Intermediate Showmanship:
- First — Ellie Bellows
- Second — Ariana Cook
- Third — Kaitlyn Robson
Senior Showmanship:
- First — Noelle Rogers
- Second — Madeline Spalding
When asked what challenges exhibitors face, event organizer Linda Elsbree noted the tough conditions show animals face at the fair.
“The heat has been so bad and then you cram all these rabbits in their cage area, the heat can be a real issue,” Elsbree said.
Elsbree also mentioned the difficulty in acquiring good stock up to eight months in advance of the show.
Selling your market rabbits at the end of a show can also be hard for young exhibitors who have grown attached to their animals, no matter how big or small.
Wesley Planthaber was the breeding show judge, while Tim Repine judged the market animals. The rabbit show would like to thank its many sponsors and volunteers that made this year’s event not only successful, but fun for all involved.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.