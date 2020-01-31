Troy Fair Reverse Raffle returns to raise money for permanent walkway

Though it’s only January, the Troy Fair will soon spin into the minds of Bradford County citizens as the second annual Troy Fair Reverse Raffle returns to town.
After a flood that caused serious damage to Alparon Park and amusement rides at the fair in 2018, the fair’s midway moved to the north end of Alparon in 2019, according to Troy Fair President Cathy Jenkins.
Jenkins stated that a temporary walkway was donated to the fair last year by New Park Resources to provide easy access to the rides as they were moved into the grass at the north end of Alparon Park and the Troy Fair Board is now raising money to create a walkway at the north end permanently as the rides will remain in that section.
“The move to north end and layout was well received by our fair goers. They loved the new look and the having the midway closer to the other parts of the fair,” stated Jenkins. The decision was made to build a permanent walkway as the donation of a temporary walkway was not available in 2020.”
Jenkins said the permanent walkway is estimated to cost between $45,000 and $50,000 and that the Troy Fair is attempting to obtain partial funding through a Capital Improvement Matching Grant from the Pennsylvania Fair Fund, administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and raise the rest of the needed money through this year’s reverse raffle, according to Jenkins.
The Troy Fair Reverse Raffle will begin at 6 p.m. on Feb. 8 in Exhibit Building 2 at Alparon Park. Entry tickets cost $100 per couple and include a chicken and roast beef dinner catered by In His Service, snacks, wine from local wineries, beer, soda and other beverages and the chance to win the $2,000 grand prize as well as other cash and prizes.
The reverse raffle will also include a prize wheel and Chinese auction as well as music and dancing.
Anyone interested in purchasing tickets is asked to call the Troy Fair office at (570) 297-3648 or contact any of the fair directors. Only 175 tickets will be sold.
