TROY — The Troy Fair continued its tradition of promoting local artisans Thursday with an assortment of crafts to catch everyone’s eyes.
The Farmers Market and Crafts by the Creek was held in the large tent in the Lower Meadow of the fairgrounds all day. Vendors had everything from soaps and fragrances to plants and jewelry.
Jessica Pepper was there promoting her skin care service, Kiss the Earth Apothecary, which is based in LeRoy. Her various products include handmade body scrubs, lip balm, bug spray and lotion bars. She has been a part of five crafts shows before Thursday and she is excited to join future craft shows like the Pumpkin Festival later this year.
“A lot of the products are based on aromatherapy,” she said. “Everything is all natural and I have been making lip balms since 2011. I even do a day of beauty for my nieces and I have a teacher’s license in cosmetology. I’m also going to school to be a certified aromatherapist now.”
In 2014, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and went through treatments, but sought different ways to help her healing process. She stated that she created a body butter to help her skin during radiation and she didn’t burn.
“Any time I come across someone going through breast cancer radiation, I will give them these products as a way to give back,” she said.
Sharon Crane was also there displaying her handmade crafts that included front porch decorations made of many materials like wood and even bicycle tires and flowers. She lives outside of East Smithfield and has been making crafts for more than 25 years.
“I’m retired now, so it’s something to keep busy and I have a lot of fun with it,” Crane said. “I always try to make something different, instead of the same old thing all the time.”
She even makes front porch decorations out of everyday items such as bed springs, paper bags and parts of a ceiling fan.
The Farmers Market and Crafts will continue in the same location Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
