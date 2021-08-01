TROY TOWNSHIP — The 145th Annual Troy Fair has come to a close, but the week featured an enthusiastic return to fun and normalcy that the public has been excited for.
Saturday had sunny weather and the biggest crowds yet with every ride and food vendor having long lines as attendees tried to appreciate the fair’s last day.
Throughout the week, highlights included truck and tractor pulls and bull riding in the grandstands.
Animals, crafts and goods from the local area were showcased in livestock shows, 4-H activities and the farmer’s market.
The Roots & Boots Tour on Wednesday featured Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye, which was a main highlight for country lovers who appreciated classic singers and their greatest hits.
Other musical acts during the week included “American Idol” contestant Aaron Kelly, “The Voice” contestant Emily Ann Roberts, Into the Spin, The Belle Tones and a Meat Loaf Tribute Band.
Wednesday’s Milk Mania Day featured free milk all day and a Moo Off contest where participants tried to deliver their best moos.
Saturday was Kid’s Day, where kids could win one or two new bicycles and get free bicycle helmets.
Troy Fair Secretary Tamara Heess said it was a great week overall with good attendance and fairly decent weather with just one rainy day.
The demolition derby on Friday was sold out and fair organizers anticipated Saturday’s show would be sold out too.
“We had Facebook comments that said it was the best derby that people have seen in a while,” said Heess.
Although new staffing was a challenge at first, Heess stated that she was pleased with how everyone came together to make the fair successful.
“It feels good to get the entertainment, animal shows and agricultural exhibits back in the community,” she said.
Despite two years of hardship and hard work, Troy Fair organizers are optimistic that this year is the beginning of good things to come.
“We definitely plan to be back bigger and better than ever,” said Heess. “We are always looking for new ways to keep it entertaining for the public.”
