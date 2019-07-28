TROY — The 144th Troy Fair closed its gates Saturday night after another year of funnel cake, carnival rides, livestock and live shows.
Finishing with a Kid’s Day finale, Saturday catered to the fair’s youngest visitors with a lower meadow tent full of activities from model airplane building to free bike helmets fitted to each child by the Bradford County Sheriff’s office and a bike give-a-way.
Vendors with opportunities for children lined the tent as well with Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, Bradford Tioga Head Start and more represented.
The Troy Fair Princess contest, hosted by the Junior Fair Board, kicked off for it’s second year and crowned Lillian Sheeley the 2019 Troy Fair Princess after candidates completed interviews and an on-stage question.
A Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull revved up at 2 p.m. on the south end of Alparon Park challenging children to test their strength before a superhero themed costume contest was hosted for children in the lower meadow tent and was won by “Spiderman” Jayce Gowin.
The final day of the fair also included the 4-H/FFA breeding rabbit show, holstein and red and white open dairy show, 4-H/FFA poultry show and the Troy Town Cruisers car show on the south end of the park before concluding with night two of the ever-popular demolition derby.
While the neon lights are powered down, vendors gone and cattle barns empty of fair competitors for another year, the 144th Troy Fair has left behind rewards for hard work, a week’s worth of summer memories, and maybe if you sniff closely, a faint remaining aroma of favorite fair delicacies.
