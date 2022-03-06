On Feb. 19 and 20, 18 members of the Troy FFA chapter traveled to Harrisburg to represent Troy at the ACES leadership conference.
During this conference members from all over the state were separated in groups and went through different stations run by present and past Pennsylvania state officers. During these stations, the FFA members were taught important skills such as how to update one’s SAE (Supervised Agriculture Experience), how to apply for proficiency awards, how to carry on an effect conversation, and how to be a good leader within the chapters. After the sessions were over, a supper was supplied to the members, and advisors. The rest of the night was filled with dancing, card playing, swimming, and closing reflections.
The week following Aces, National FFA Week, was filled with community service, spirit days and good memories. On Monday Feb. 21, seven members from the chapter went to the Leaps and Bounds daycare in Troy. During this time, they read the kids a book, lead a craft, and helped them make a morning snack. The members they went down included Historian Brady Spalding, Reporter Jacob Gilpin, Sentinel Landon Jenkins, Treasurer Hart Houseknecht, Vice President Grace Andrews, Student Advisor Jenifer King, and member Ben Cook. On Thursday Feb. 24, the FFA cooked breakfast for the teachers to show their appreciation. Also during the week, a can food drive was held, and baskets were made for local businesses. The school had a spirit week to celebrate National FFA week. Monday was Mathlete vs Athlete, Tuesday was Camo Day, Wednesday was Western Wednesday, Thursday was Blue and Gold Day, and Friday was White Lie Day. On Saturday Feb. 26, FFA members from all over the county got together to go bowling at Terrace Lanes in Troy. Attending on behalf of Troy were President Sara Reed, Vice President Grace Andrew, Sentinel Landon Jenkins, and Parliamentarian Olivia Champluvier. Also attending were Ben Cook, Logan Prouty, and Cody Crandle.
