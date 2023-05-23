TROY — On May 11, 2023, members of the Troy Future Farmers of America Chapter received various recognitions and awards related to their achievements throughout the FFA season.
Member Hope Houseknecht received the American Degree, the highest degree an FFA member can obtain.
Recieving FFA jackets, Cody Crandle, Luke Feldmeier, Aubree Kenyon, Skip Lackey, Calvin Waldman and Hailey Watson were recognized. Recieving county degrees, Jacob Gilpin, Braedyn Newcomb, Logan Prouty, Brady Spalding and William Steele were recognized.
Sara Reed and Grace Andrews received scholarships for their service in FFA.
The outstanding achiever awards recognize five individuals in Bradford county. Two members of the Troy Chapter, Grace Andrews and Jacob Gilpin, received this award.
Several other members were recognized for Career Development Events and Leadership Development Events, including Grace Andrews, Cody Crandle, Jacob Gilpin, Sara Reed, Alexie Johnson, Landon Jenkins, Hart Houseknecht, Evan Wolf, Olivia Champluvier, William Steele, Sam Roy, Haven Murray, Brady Spalding and Morgan Roy.
The 2022-2023 Bradford County officer team thanks their advisors for making their events possible.
