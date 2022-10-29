Troy FFA triumphs at Big E dairy competitions

From left to right, Landon Jenkins, Haven Murray, Sara Reed, and Olivia Champluvier were the Troy FFA members who competed, ultimately taking first prize, at The Big E in September.

 Photo provided by Troy FFA

Some Troy FFA members are coming back winners after participating in the FFA Big E conference.

Part of being a member of the National FFA Organization is participating in what are called career development events (CDE’s). These events are meant to help teach students important skills they may need in life, and can range from judging horses to forestry science to public speaking and the nuances of parliamentary procedure. The CDE’s each chapter chooses to participate in is based on the interests of the students and their community. Two of the most competitive in Bradford County are Dairy Cattle Evaluation and Milk Quality Evaluation.

