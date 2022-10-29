Troy FFA triumphs at Big E dairy competitions

Some Troy FFA members are coming back winners after participating in the FFA Big E conference.
Part of being a member of the National FFA Organization is participating in what are called career development events (CDE’s). These events are meant to help teach students important skills they may need in life, and can range from judging horses to forestry science to public speaking and the nuances of parliamentary procedure. The CDE’s each chapter chooses to participate in is based on the interests of the students and their community. Two of the most competitive in Bradford County are Dairy Cattle Evaluation and Milk Quality Evaluation.
Each year, representatives of the four chapters in Bradford County visit a dairy farm in the area and judge groups of dairy cattle to learn about the desired attributes farmers look for in cows. Dozens of members participate and hone their skills each year in the county competition. They can also learn about milk quality, and attempt to acquire the skills necessary to spot defects in dairy quality.
Those wishing to prove their mettle against the best in the state head down to the state convention at Penn State’s main campus each year and evaluate cattle in their dairy barns. Competitors for teams of three or four and are judged based on individual scores and cumulative team scores, with the winning team earning a shot to compete at the National FFA’s regional championship, The Big E in Massachusetts.
This year the team that represented Pennsylvania the best was from our own backyard, Troy FFA. Troy sent four members to Massachusetts on Sept. 16 to compete against teams from across the eastern United States. Mason King, Jeni King, Hart Houseknecht, and Grace Andrews competed with the best of them in milk quality evaluation. Sara Reed, Landon Jenkins, Haven Murray, and Olivia Champluvier evaluated cow udders, feet and legs, hip and bone structure, and overall “dairyness” of the dairy cows provided, and ultimately secured first place as a team. Reed led the victorious members, placing first overall for her individual score. Haven Murray also managed to secure a top 10 spot, coming in at number nine.
The Big E is the highest level of competition teams can reach, and just doing well enough at the state level to make it to the Big E is an incredible feat, especially for the smaller FFA chapters of the Northern Region of Pennsylvania FFA.
The teams deserve a big congratulations for their hard work and sharply-honed skills.
