Troy going virtual for graduation (free to read)

TROY — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Troy High School’s 2020 commencement will be video based, with recordings of each student taking their walk to receive their diploma, and then get their picture taken, scheduled for the week of Memorial Day.
“We think it’s going to be really cool,” high school Principal Daniel Brenner told the Troy School Board on Tuesday.
To complete these videos, students and their families will be scheduled to come to the school separately in order to maintain social distancing. Students who will be giving speeches will also be prerecorded during this time.
These clips will be combined into a video that will be unveiled at 8:15 p.m. June 5 on the district’s website.
“Families can gather and can watch the video at the time that graduation normally would happen,” he said.
School officials are also organizing a graduation parade in recognition of the class of 2020 earlier that graduation day, which will begin at WR Croman Primary School and end at Alparon Park.
“This allows for social isolation and social distancing, but is also an opportunity for the community to get together while staying apart to honor our students,” Brenner explained, adding that officials will communicate expectations for social distancing with the community beforehand.
This week, the school district has been kicking off an adopt-a-senior program, which Brenner said has already garnered a lot of public interest, including staff and school board members.
The program is broken down into multiple weeks, beginning this week in which seniors will receive an introductory card with an inspirational message to lift their spirits.
Brenner noted that the sponsorships will also cover the $25 charge for graduation attire.
In following weeks, students can expect more inspirational cards along with a $5 gift card next week, a graduation swag gift the week after, and then graduation T-shirts during the fourth week.
Officials will be providing seniors small gifts in exchange for not being able to hold the annual senior picnic.
In addition, Brenner said the committee also wants to do two different sets of signs recognizing the seniors. The first would be a double-sided sign for each senior on the hill next to the grand staircase at the high school. The second set, sponsored by local banks, would be placed somewhere yet to be determined, but would be easily visible to drivers throughout town. Larry Colton will also be donating a 16-foot graduation banner that will also be placed at a location that will be determined in the future.
“The cool thing about this (banner) is that it will have dates that can be changed, so in future years we can change the graduation year and reuse it,” Brenner said.
Other ideas include a potential community service project by Repsol, although nothing has been set in stone yet.
With the senior trip to Washington, D.C. cancelled, Brenner said the class of 2020 decided to donate deposits already made for the class of 2021 as they weigh alternatives.
“That was very generous of them and we thank them,” said Brenner. “That said, there was enough money in the account that students will be refunded all of their money for deposits for the trip.”
Academic and athletic awards will be combined into one awards ceremony scheduled for May 22.
“Physical awards will be mailed to students. They will be asked to keep their awards sealed until the night of the awards ceremony, and then they will be invited to a Zoom session to receive their award,” he explained. “When they’re called during their scheduled time, they will be able to open their award and their award will be presented, and key people will be invited to each student’s presentation to honor the student.”
Instead of prom, the school is planning to do a video slide show of prom court with biographies of each member of the prom court, followed by the presentation of the king and queen, which will be released online May 25. Brenner said students opted to not do a virtual prom due to connectivity issues some students might have.
The school district will also be publicizing these plans through local media.
These ideas were the result of several task forces organized to help create different opportunities as seniors deal with changes from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Brenner.
“We may not be doing it ultra quickly, but we’re doing it in a way where we’re trying to make a really good and robust experience for our students,” Brenner said.
