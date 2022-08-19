Troy grad writes crime thriller sequel, holds book signings in Troy

Troy High School graduate Aaron R. Tyler held a book signing Thursday afternoon at the Allen Pierce Library in Troy for his new novel, “Predator Hunters.” Tyler will return to the library for another book signing tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

TROY — Murder and mayhem return in the sequel to Aaron R. Tyler’s book series of crime thrillers based on the Twin Tiers region.

Tyler’s second novel, “Predator Hunters” was published on May 1 and is the sequel to “The Stephen King Killer,” which came out last year. He held a book signing Thursday afternoon at the Allen Pierce Library in Troy. Tyler will return to the library for another book signing tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

