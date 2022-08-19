Troy grad writes crime thriller sequel, holds book signings in Troy

TROY — Murder and mayhem return in the sequel to Aaron R. Tyler’s book series of crime thrillers based on the Twin Tiers region.
Tyler’s second novel, “Predator Hunters” was published on May 1 and is the sequel to “The Stephen King Killer,” which came out last year. He held a book signing Thursday afternoon at the Allen Pierce Library in Troy. Tyler will return to the library for another book signing tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“I’m excited about it. This is the first time that we have ever done a book signing here at the library,” said Steve Bolt, the library’s director.
Tyler’s new crime thrillers follows a team of serial killers that are hunting down and killing sexual predators in the Twin Tiers, Tyler stated. The second book raises the stakes by adding more serial killers for police to track down, whereas the first book followed only one serial killer.
“The Stephen King Killer” tells the story of a serial killer who targets victims with the same names as characters in Stephen King’s novels. The killer is able to allude police because he operates in the rural borderlands of both Pennsylvania and New York. The idea for the sequel came from public interest in seeing a continuation of the characters and story from the first book.
“I had a lot of people, probably half of the reviews on Amazon and GoodReads, both said that they couldn’t wait for a sequel,” Tyler said.
He said that his stories are unique for featuring communities in the Twin Tiers, which is something locals have enjoyed seeing.
“The big thing about the books that appeals to a lot of people in this region is the fact that places like Troy, Canton, Elmira, Corning, Ithaca, Mosherville, Gillett and Fassett make an appearance,” Tyler said. “Even in my second book, Snedekerville makes an appearance, so people in this area read the books and I get a lot of feedback that says ‘I know exactly where that is.’”
Tyler was born and raised in Mosherville and graduated from Troy High School in 1982. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves and worked in the U.S. Navy for 26 years as a hospital corpsman until 2008. Afterwards, he earned his master’s degree in medical science and became a neurosurgery physician assistant before retiring from The Mayo Clinic.
His crime thriller story was many years in the making as Tyler brainstormed and wrote down the idea for it, only to shelve it and rediscover it after he retired.
“In 2005, I wrote the first chapter of “The Stephen King Killer” longhand and then it went on a shelf,” Tyler said. “I didn’t think about it again until I retired in 2019. I was in my den and I saw the notebook. I pulled it down and said ‘you know what, I’m going to finish writing this story, if for nobody else, just for me.’”
He stated that he doesn’t know how his stories will end when he sits down and writes them. However, his writing process includes envisioning a lot of the story in his head before he even sits down in front of a keyboard.
“Everybody experiences writer’s block at one point or another, but what I normally do when I hit that wall is I just open up a new document and I write another scene,” he described. “That will eventually be in the book that I have already thought of and by the time I get back to chronological order, the writer’s fog is gone and I have things flowing again.”
He currently lives in Jacksonville, Fla., but his hometown region serves as a source of creativity and he keeps coming back to vacation in the summertime.
Tyler is planning on writing a third novel in the series that he hopes will be released around December.
