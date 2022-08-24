TROY — An annual scholarship has been awarded to highlight the achievements of a Troy senior and honor the memory of a former student.
Anneliese Getola was selected as the 2022 recipient of the Brian R. Shaner Memorial Scholarship. She received the scholarship at the Troy High School awards ceremony. She is now the 36th recipient of the scholarship that is given out each year to a Troy High School student.
The award is named after Brian R. Shaner, a freshman at Troy Senior High School. He was killed in a sledding-automobile accident, and the annual scholarship began in 1987 to keep his memory alive. Shaner wanted to pursue a career in engineering, mathematics or science, so the scholarship is awarded to a student who seeks to study in those fields.
Getola will attend the Pennsylvania State University in the upcoming fall semester to be a pre-major in the healthcare field. She has career goals in pharmaceuticals or a physician assistant program. This year’s scholarship of $2,500 goes towards tuition at a professionally accredited four-year college or university.
During high school, Getola graduated third in her class and has excelled both academically and athletically. She was a three-year varsity letterman in soccer and a four-year letterman in track. In the 2021-2022 academic year, she was the NTL and PIAA District IV champion in the 100 meter dash, placing fifth in the state championship. She was honored as the PIAA District IV Female Sportsmanship Award winner in 2021-2022. She holds the current Troy track and field school record for the 100 meter dash.
Getola was a four-year class officer, the Leo Club Secretary, a member of the National Honor Society and the Spanish Club. She received the United Nations Community Service Merit Award.
Her high school coursework included honors and dual enrollment classes, obtaining 22 college credits through Mansfield University, Keystone College, Pennsylvania College of Technology and Lackawanna College.
Getola earned other awards at graduation that included the Troy Rotary Top Ten Award, the Lion’s Club Top Ten Award, the Joseph R. Every Scholarship, the James and Vivian Hall Scholarship, the Dr. Kirkowski Science Scholarship, the Bud Cunningham Award and the Wendall Judson & Jim Merritt Award.
