Troy graduation parade kicks off tonight

TROY — The caps and gowns have already been worn, tassels flipped and diplomas awarded but Troy’s class of 2020 is now preparing for their most public portion of a never before seen graduation ceremony — a parade through town.
Due to restrictions put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Trojan seniors received their diplomas with their families in private ceremonies, but today will meet together with their classmates one last time from the safety of their vehicles.
While originally planned to only run through borough streets due to PennDOT restrictions, the senior parade will now travel down routes 6 and 14 through the heart of Troy to Alparon Park after a last minute PennDOT decision to approve the route.
“We’ve had a very nice collaborative team between the school, the borough (Dan Close), and the Troy Police Department (Ralph Dooley),” stated Troy Jr./Sr. High School Principal Daniel Brenner. “We’ve had a few route changes over the past few days, and we’re sorry that it’s been a little bit confusing, but we’re also very happy that PennDOT has formally approved the route in order to allow us to travel though town and past many of the businesses that have supported this effort. We have many teachers and staff members who have helped to collaborate to make this work, and to communicate with the families and the students.”
Brenner stated that the district is asking students to adhere to guidelines including staying in cars at all times with no parking, stopping or gathering, including at the end of the parade where families should continue out of Alparon Park’s Gate 3, using only cars and trucks to participate in the parade (no floats permitted), using school appropriate vehicle decorations only and displaying student photo banners, which will be distributed to each graduate before the parade on each vehicle.
Troy Area School District has asked all spectators to follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for social distancing.
Troy graduates with last names starting with S through Z are asked to meet at WR Croman Elementary School at 4:45 p.m. tonight, graduates with last names starting with I through R are asked to meet at Point Spring and DriveShaft (68 Canton Street) at 5 p.m. and students with last names starting with A through H are asked to meet at Terrace Lanes Bowling Alley at 5:10 p.m. to begin the parade.
