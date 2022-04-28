TROY – In the time-honored tradition of high school graduation, the Troy High School Alumni Association will induct the senior class into its ranks for the 124th time.
A reception will be held on May 27 at 5:30 p.m. in the Troy Memorial Auditorium. After a registration and light buffet, representatives from previous graduating classes ending in “2” will relate sage advice, high school antics that can be told in public, and the continuing impact of lessons learned at Troy High School.
The event is sponsored by the Alumni Association, whose mission is to preserve the spirit and history of the school and to provide opportunities for alumni to remain engaged with each other and in the programs and activities of Troy High School.
The association invites students’ parents, past and present staff and all associated with Troy High School to join the festivities. Kevin Crane, class of 1979, will serve as master of ceremonies and members of the Troy High School Chamber Choir will perform. No reservations are necessary.
Representatives of the classes are still being finalized and include class of 1952, Gerald Pratt; 1962, Sharon Ferguson; 1972, Bill Rupert; 1982, Aaron Tyler; and this year’s class representative, Emma Colton. There will be a special tribute in memory of long time Alumni Association leader, Sarah Ransom.
The association is also making plans for the upcoming 100th anniversary of the current Troy High School Building, the cornerstone of which was set in 1923. Celebratory events will be announced in the coming months. Troy High School class officers, past staff and all alumni are encouraged to join the Troy High School Alumni Association Facebook group.
Memorial Auditorium is located at High and King streets in Troy. The ceremony will start at 6:30 p.m. and last about an hour. A handicap elevator is accessible from the rear parking lot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.