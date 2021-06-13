TROY BOROUGH — Troy students celebrated their high school graduation on Friday.
Students and family members packed the school auditorium in preparation for the event to start at 8:15 p.m.
Jacob Case, the class vice president, welcomed everyone to the ceremony.
“Tonight marks a milestone in all of our lives,” said Case.
He noted how all the students had different paths moving forward whether it be college, work or military service.
“No matter what pathway my classmates choose to pursue, I know we have the potential to change the world,” he said.
Case said students will face future challenges but how they react to them will be what matters.
Having a senior year during a pandemic was an example that Case gave.
“We can react to this year in a way that makes us better human beings moving forward,” he said.
Case said he was thankful to his parents, teachers, classmates, and to all the memories made along the way.
Nick Williams, the class valedictorian, gave a speech on a life lesson and how that has impacted him and his life going forward.
When he was 8-years-old at a Penn State football game, he had to make the choice between staying in a small line for beverages or go to a longer line for memorabilia Penn State Thermos and wait longer.
Williams said he chose the longer line and that while that moment was small, it had a larger valuable life lesson.
“Some people only see what they want, and some people only see what is preventing them from getting what they want.”
Examples he gave were accepting a job, creating a business, or starting a family.
“If you have passion and know deep in your heart that you desire a specific goal, never let your own doubt or vision prevent you from reaching it,” said Williams. “It is best to look past the possibility of failure and instead remain focused on our goals, knowing that if failure does occur, a lesson will always result from it.”
Owen Williams, the salutatorian and class president, wrote and read a poem for his speech.
The poem detailed events that impacted their high school years like the pandemic and uncertainty going into senior year.
Williams spoke of how bittersweet school, clubs, and sports were with masks and empty stands.
“I still found joy, watching with pride, as my teammates excelled, claiming medals and records, even statewide,” he said.
Williams said he was happy to complete final projects and exams and ready to carry on goals and dreams that began in high school.
“I wish my class the best of luck, wisdom, and hopefully many years, live in the present, raise up others, shout with joy, and don’t hold back your tears,” he said.
Olivia Call, the third honor of the class, gave a speech on the word crazy and how its a good description of the students’ experiences.
Call described her class as “the transitioning class” for experiencing several changes in the school district like her third-grade class being the first to attend the new Troy Intermediate School and getting use to a class with over 100 students.
Other events she considered crazy or unique was her seventh grade being the first to receive iPads, a water main break in sophomore year, and the spring of junior year being cancelled.
“We hoped to return to a more normal senior year, but we got virtual Fridays, masked faces, cancelled sporting events, and zoom meetings in pajamas.”
Despite these challenges, Call said that while others saw negativity, she saw a positive impact.
“There is no courage without craziness,” she said. “The craziness gave us the courage to reach out of our comfort zones. We will be able to take the risks necessary for this next stage in our lives.”
The unusual school years gave her motivation and confidence to work harder to pursue a career as a doctor.
“Believing in yourself while working towards a goal is the key to success,” she said. “Although the future may seem unknown, crazy and scary, you will be in caring hands because of the future presented to you here on this stage.”
