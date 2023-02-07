Troy highschoolers rehearsing for Beauty and the Beast

Students will be rehearsing for their roles after school throughout the month of February as they prepare for the March 3 debut.

 Photo Provided

Rehearsals are underway for Troy Area Jr./Sr. High School’s 2023 spring musical theater production. This year’s show: Disney’s Beauty and the Beast! Based on the Academy Award- winning animated feature, the stage version includes all the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice.

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a French provincial town (played by senior Grace Andrews), and the Beast (played by junior Shaun Wood), who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.