Troy highschoolers rehearsing for Beauty and the Beast

Rehearsals are underway for Troy Area Jr./Sr. High School’s 2023 spring musical theater production. This year’s show: Disney’s Beauty and the Beast! Based on the Academy Award- winning animated feature, the stage version includes all the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice.
The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a French provincial town (played by senior Grace Andrews), and the Beast (played by junior Shaun Wood), who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.
Audience members of all ages will adore this Disney classic with familiar songs and characters including Gaston (Wolf Cole) and his sidekick, LeFou (Quinntin Mallon), Belle’s father Maurice (Noam Sonnema), and the beloved and enchanted castle staff: Lumiere (Joshua Zimmerman), Cogsworth (Nicholas Cotton), Mrs. Potts (Gabby Lathrop), Madame La Grande Bouche (Emma Bartosch), Babette (Maddie Cole), and Chip (Alex Breidt) along with a host of other colorful characters!
Performances will be held in the Troy High School Memorial Auditorium on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 7:30pm and again on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00pm and 7:30pm. Tickets will be $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.
If you have a business and would like to help sponsor this year’s production with an advertisement in the Playbill, please email director Sydney MacDonald at smacdonald@troyareasd.org before February 17, 2023.
