TROY — Troy Area School District has announced that one of their three school buildings has moved to virtual learning today for the second time in three weeks due to COVID-19.
In an announcement posted to the Trojan’s website and social media on Wednesday afternoon signed by Troy Area School District Superintendent Dr. Eric Stair, the district stated that Troy Intermediate School would move to remote instruction only today.
Stair said that the “pivot” to online education at the recommendation of the Pennsylvania Department of Health because of positive COVID-19 cases found in individuals in the intermediate school.
Troy Area School District will be on spring break beginning Friday, but Troy Intermediate School will return to in-school instruction on April 8 following the break, according to Stair.
