TROY — Troy Intermediate School students moved to a virtual instruction model on Thursday due to reported positive cases of COVID-19 in the school.
Troy Area School District officials announced that TIS would “pivot” to remote learning on Thursday through posts made Wednesday afternoon on the district’s website and social media pages.
Troy Area School District Superintendent Dr. Eric Stair did not state how many COVID-19 cases have been reported recently in TIS, but said the school moved to online learning at the recommendation of the Pennsylvania Department of Health because of positive cases of the virus.
All Troy Area School District students will participate in remote learning on Friday, as has been Troy’s procedure for months.
TIS, as well as all other Troy schools, are scheduled to return to in-person instruction on Monday, March 22, according to Stair.
