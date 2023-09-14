Troy Jr./Sr. High School achieves national ranking

TROY — During Tuesday’s meeting of the Troy School Board, Superintendent Dr. Janilyn Elias shared good news with those gathered.
“I wanted to share some exciting news that was recently published in US News and World Report that our Troy Junior/Senior High school has reached the National and Metro Area Rankings in 23/24 Best High Schools,” she reported.
She noted that the distinction comes from ranking in the top 40% of the nation’s more than 18,000 high schools, of which Troy ranked 5,500.
“This is pretty exciting, and we’ll be able put an emblem on our website,” she said.
The ranking drew on a combination of factors including AP class scores, attendance, graduation rate, socioeconomic factors, geography, and others.
During her report, Superintendent Elias also reported that the district’s procedure surrounding students attending online classes would slightly change. She said the district had saved close to a million dollars by convincing students attending cyber schools outside the district like PACyber and Agora to attend either Troy Virtual Academy or Troy School District in person.
Elias said several parents did not realize attendance matters in online schooling. Elias said parents will now be informed by a team from the district regarding expectations should they choose to pull their students out of in-person schooling.
“We have a team meeting so we can talk about the rigor of the class, the expectation of attendance,” Elias noted.Special Education Teacher
Superintendent Elias informed the group that she felt the district needed to hire an additional Special Education teacher. A new regulation by the Pennsylvania Department of Education informed school districts that they must allow special education students to attend up to the day before their twenty-second birthday. The previous regulation allowed special education students to attend through the school year they turn twenty-one.
This, combined with Troy’s current class of fifteen special education students means Troy would be wise to hire a new teacher for that program. Elias informed the board that fifteen is the max for special education classes, and that the current special education teacher could quickly burn out attempting to educate that many in a class.
“We have three students currently that would come back to class as opposed to leaving at the end of the year, and we have six 6th graders coming up next year, and we’re already at capacity,” she elucidated.
She asked the board to consider hiring an additional teacher to take on the numbers, making Troy compliant with regulation and relieving the burden of the one teacher.
Board member Tad Culkin asked what would happen if the district did not hire an additional teacher when the additional special education students reached the high school.
“Worst case scenario we won’t be able to place them, then we’d be sued and we would lose,” Elias replied.
Superintendent Report
Visitor Comments
Lisa Campbell of Troy Township wished the board to explain an incident. She informed the board of a parent’s story regarding the 7th grade gym teacher asking students for their pronouns.
Commented
