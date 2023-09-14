Troy Jr./Sr. High School achieves national ranking

Troy Jr./Sr. High ranks #5,500 out of 18,000 high schools nationwide, according the US News and World Report.

 Review File Photo

TROY — During Tuesday’s meeting of the Troy School Board, Superintendent Dr. Janilyn Elias shared good news with those gathered.

“I wanted to share some exciting news that was recently published in US News and World Report that our Troy Junior/Senior High school has reached the National and Metro Area Rankings in 23/24 Best High Schools,” she reported.

