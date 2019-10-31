TROY — Princesses, dwarfs, many Marvel superheroes and more bustled into Troy Wednesday night where there were not only classic Halloween festivities but also alternative opportunities to collect candy.
Along with Troy’s Halloween parade and town trick-or-treating, the Troy Junior High Student Council hosted its fourth annual Safe Trick or Treat inside the high school cafeteria and Fellowship Bible Church continued their tradition of Trunk or Treat in the parking lot of First Citizens Community Bank.
Melissa Caudill, a Troy teacher and Safe Trick or Treat organizer, stated that the amount of people attending Safe Trick or Treat has increased every year since its inception.
Caudill told that 967 locals took part in the event, which is run by seventh and eighth grade students this year.
Safe Trick or Treat was initiated by Caudill after she moved to the district from Northeast Bradford where the event was held due to the largely rural layout of the area.
Caudill told that Safe Trick or Treat also provided a big event for the seventh and eighth grade students to host as they did not have any large-scale affairs like the high school student council hosts.
Safe Trick or Treat welcomes all community members into the hallways and cafeteria of the high school to collect candy from stations of student council students, partake in a spooky hallway, have their faces painted, create crafts and, new this year, to compete in a costume contest.
Caudill stated that while Troy’s costume contest is usually held prior to the parade at W.R. Croman, this year the student council teamed up with the borough to host it during Safe Trick or Treat and saw a successful turnout.
“I just expect it to get bigger and better for next year,” Caudill commented.
Caudill noted that Safe Trick or Treat serves as an option for trick-or-treating before the parade instead of the traditional town trick-or-treat which is held afterwards and can sometimes be much colder and is always held in the dark.
“We wanted to give an opportunity for the younger kids...to come out and trick or treat where it’s warm, where it’s safe, where you’re inside and you can do a couple crafts and just hang out and be warm until the parade and not feel rushed,” she said.
