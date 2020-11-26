Troy keeps Christmas cheery despite COVID

TROY — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Troy...even if Christmas looks a bit different this year.
Usually, Christmas in Troy is filled with festivities ranging from Hometown Christmas at the sale barn and meeting Santa at First Citizens Bank to the Cub Scout’s letters to Santa and sidewalk bake sale, Troy High School Drama Club Breakfast with Santa and of course Small Business Saturday.
Troy Chamber of Commerce representative Sarah Gates explained that as cases of COVID-19 have continued to climb in Bradford County, none of the traditional Troy Christmas activities will be held this year, but that there’s still plenty of safe fun in store.
Gates stated that a Troy Online Scavenger Hunt kicked off this week which will lead participants through a number of local businesses’ websites and social media pages searching for holiday objects and pictures that they can screenshot and turn in for a chance to win gift certificates to area establishments.
In-person entry forms can also be found inside select Troy businesses and can be completed for a chance to win, according to Gates who noted that the scavenger hunt contest will run until the end of December.
“By posting screenshots of these websites, our community is further exposing others to the many, many products and services our local businesses provide to our community,” Gates said.
Gates announced that a Santa Drive-Thru Meet and Greet will be hosted in the Troy Intermediate School parking lot on Saturday Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. as another new way to celebrate Christmas while social distancing.
“The world famous Santa Claus will be greeting area families, graciously receiving children’s personalized letters, and giving special goodie bags to each child,” Gates said. “I have heard that Santa Claus needs to stay healthy for his big trip around the world on Christmas Eve, so he will keep his distance, but he assured us that no distance will keep him from spreading his spirit of love, compassion, and kindness to each who visit.”
The Chamber of Commerce is also encouraging Christmas spirit through a Troy Business Decoration Contest.
“Area businesses are going to get competitive and try to out-do each other with decorations, Gates commented. “Paired with the Chamber’s regular downtown street decoration duties, this friendly competition will help the town sparkle day and night during this holiday season!”
Gates also announced that though Hometown Christmas, a vendor fair held annually at the Troy Sale Barn on Small Business Saturday has been cancelled, organizer Nicole Harris has compiled a list of vendors who would have been selling their goods and the Chamber of Commerce will distribute the list throughout the community “to help people find these important artisans, farmers, and small businesses that do not have a downtown brick and mortar presence.”
“We want our community to learn about these fantastic businesses that rely on this holiday season to share their products,” Gates concluded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.