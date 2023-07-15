TROY — The Troy Lions Club recently did their bi-annual Alparon Park Walkway cleanup. The walkway, which begins at the Troy pump N Pantry and ends at Alparon Park, has been maintained by the Troy Lions since the early 1970s.
The walkway was created by Tom Calkins II, Jim Gustin and Wendall Judson with permission on the land of Miles Storch and Tom Calkins II to create a safe route to the park for the community. The Troy Lions Club does maintenance to ensure the safety and proper appearance of the walkway.
