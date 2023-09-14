TROY — The Troy Area School District received bids regarding work on the softball field in East Troy on Tuesday.
The school district had advertised for bids on three levels of work on the field: a basic project consisting of leveling and seeding the field, “Alternate One” consisting of precision grading the field with loads of topsoil and seeding, and “Alternate Two” which consisted of grading the field with loads of topsoil then installing sod.
The board members decided against the Alternate Two plan due to the prohibitive costs of sod.
Joshua Woodard, an engineer with Hunt Engineering, advised that even if work started on the project, it was unlikely that the field would be totally ready for use in the spring, and installing sod would not take significantly less time than planting grass.
“Whenever you plant grass, sure it’ll be up in a month or two but it’s going to be young, it’s going to be soft, if you scrape your foot you’ll tear a swath of it because it doesn’t have the root base,” he informed the board.
Superintendent Dr. Elias mentioned that starting the project now would likely preclude playing on the surface in the spring. Woodard said a late frost in the fall and an early spring might give the grass enough growing time to play, but it’s difficult to predict such conditions.
Elias said the district should give guidance to Athletic Director Brad Feldmeier soon regarding finding another field to play in the spring.
Chrissi Stanton and Heather Bohner agreed with that assessment, mentioning that playing on the field in its current conditions is playing “on borrowed time.”
The board voted to put the bid acceptance on next week’s agenda, noting that they will likely need to invest in water and electricity infrastructure at the field to aid in watering and growing any seeded grass. The winning bid was from Solid Ground Services for $42,610.
