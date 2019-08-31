TROY — A 22-year-old Troy man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges, including three counts of aggravated indecent assault, after allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-month-old girl.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jacob Dean Ayers was arrested after a child that had been left in his care on Aug. 19 had to be taken to the Guthrie Troy Community Hospital after blood was found in her diaper. It was later determined that she suffered injuries stemming from sexual assault.
Court documents stated that at 6:27 p.m. on Aug. 19, the victim’s mother received a text message from Ayers while the child was in his care stating that he found blood in her diaper and a bruise on her face.
The mother hadn’t noticed any injuries when she had dropped the infant off with a babysitter around 5:45 that morning, according to police, and said the girl was asleep when she returned home. The mother immediately called the doctor after changing the girl’s diaper the next morning. The doctor discovered the injuries and sent the infant to Guthrie Pediatrics for a sexual assault examination.
According to police, Ayers initially denied that he did anything to the child after she ended up in his care during an Aug. 20 interview, saying that it “must have happened at the babysitter’s.” However, on Aug. 29, he confessed to penetrating the infant with his fingers while changing her diaper. After he was unable to stop the bleeding, Ayers took the girl to another residence where a witness found a blood spot on her clothing. He then texted the mother.
Ayers was arrested and arraigned on charges of aggravated indecent assault of a child, (felony of the first degree), aggravated indecent assault of a child without consent (felony of the second degree), aggravated indecent assault of a child less than 13-years-old (felony of the second degree), corruption of minors (third degree felony), indecent assault of a person less than 13-years-old and indecent assault without the consent of the complainant.
Ayers was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $250,000 bail. A preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 25 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
