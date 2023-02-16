TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. — A Troy man faces felony charges for allegedly causing the death of a woman by selling her fentanyl in Tioga County, Pa.
Travis Levi Ott, 46, allegedly sold fentanyl to Jenna Kay Moore, 23, which caused her death, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
On Oct. 31, 2022, police responded to Moore’s drug overdose death around 5:24 p.m. at a residence in Hamilton Township, according to court documents. She was found unresponsive in a bathroom attached to a first floor bedroom.
“It was found that seven doses of Narcan were administered to [Moore] with no effect,” police said.
Evidence collected at the scene included a capped syringe, a piece of aluminum foil with burnt residue and two straws from the bathroom, police stated. The victim’s cell phone was also collected as evidence. On Nov. 1, 2022, police returned to the scene and collected a glassine baggie of suspected heroin that was under the vanity in the bathroom.
According to court documents, Moore contacted Ott via Facebook Messenger the day before her death and asked him to get heroin for her. Moore and Ott agreed to meet in Fallbrook near Twin Sluice, Ward Township for drugs. Moore paid Ott $100 via Cash App for the heroin.
Police received Moore’s autopsy report, which listed her cause of death as “Fentanyl and Hydrocodone Toxicity,” court documents show.
Ott faces charges that include felony drug delivery resulting in death felony criminal use of communication facility; felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person; misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered; misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor deliver/intent to deliver drug paraphernalia.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.