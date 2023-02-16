generic crime

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. — A Troy man faces felony charges for allegedly causing the death of a woman by selling her fentanyl in Tioga County, Pa.

Travis Levi Ott, 46, allegedly sold fentanyl to Jenna Kay Moore, 23, which caused her death, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

