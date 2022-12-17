TROY — It’s not about the recognition, but it can be a big morale boost when commitment to charity is recognized.
That was the case Monday, when the Troy Holy Royal Arch Chapter #261 of the Freemasons won the prestigious Joshua Award. The award is presented each year by the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania. It’s given to the chapter that raises the most funds for charity per capita. This year the Troy Chapter and its 64 members were able to raise $6,000 for charity to win the award.
“It’s all up to the members to sell raffle tickets. We all take responsibility,” explained Todd Miller.
Miller leads the Troy Chapter as its Most Excellent High Priest, and expressed great pride in winning the award and being able to help those in need.
That’s what distinguishes a Holy Royal Arch chapter from a standard lodge or “blue lodge” of Masons, “it’s our commitment to charitable pursuits.”
The Troy chapter spent the last year selling raffled items throughout the county. Members often donated their own items; while others raffled off included gift certificates for Leona Meat Plant, DeWalt tool sets, and a Henry .22 caliber rifle. 100% of the proceeds went to the Ronald McDonald House.
Miller said he looks forward to continuing the chapter’s charitable acts, and they are always open to new donated items. Members of local blue lodges are also encouraged to join the Troy Holy Royal Arch chapter at any time.
