TROY — It’s not about the recognition, but it can be a big morale boost when commitment to charity is recognized.

That was the case Monday, when the Troy Holy Royal Arch Chapter #261 of the Freemasons won the prestigious Joshua Award. The award is presented each year by the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania. It’s given to the chapter that raises the most funds for charity per capita. This year the Troy Chapter and its 64 members were able to raise $6,000 for charity to win the award.

