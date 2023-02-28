Troy moves forward with technical assistance offer

The Troy Borough Council holds its regular meetings the last Thursday of each month at the Troy Sale Barn.

TROY — When the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was signed in 2021 it injected unprecedented amounts of money into small municipalities and government entities to build up new infrastructure and replace the old. It also allocated funds for providing technical assistance to those entities to help plan different projects, and where best to allocate funds.

This was all explained to the Troy Borough Council Thursday by Borough Manager Dan Close.

