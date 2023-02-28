Troy moves forward with technical assistance offer

TROY — When the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was signed in 2021 it injected unprecedented amounts of money into small municipalities and government entities to build up new infrastructure and replace the old. It also allocated funds for providing technical assistance to those entities to help plan different projects, and where best to allocate funds.
This was all explained to the Troy Borough Council Thursday by Borough Manager Dan Close.
The Troy Borough Water Authority has been offered such technical assistance. Services include helping to identify infrastructure needs, apply for permits and grants, and build capacity to maintain infrastructure systems once they’re in place.
The technical assistance available to Troy Borough will come from the Larson Design Group at no cost to the borough. The borough council ultimately voted to accept the offer of assistance. The next step will be establishing a point of contact with Steve Rowe of Larson Design Group, and setting up an on-sight visit.
The council also voted to purchase a new remote dialer for the borough’s waste-water treatment plant. The remote dialer is operational 24/7 and calls employees when designated operations are interrupted. This will replace the current remote dialer that is more than 30 years old and no longer dependable.
The council followed this action with approving the purchase of a remote dialer at the water plant, which does not currently have one.
