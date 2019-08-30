Troy offers free admission to all 2019/2020 sporting events

TROY — As familiar Friday night lights kick on at Alparon Park for another season of Trojan football, all game attendees are now welcomed to watch free of charge — and will be able to cheer on the Trojans without paying admission for all school sporting events held in Troy this year.
After a special meeting on Wednesday night, the Troy Area School District Board of Directors voted to suspend ticket prices for all school events over the 2019-2020 school year to “encourage more public participation at school events,” according to Troy Area School District Superintendent Dr. Amy Martell.
“All of the members agree that they want to see more public participation to support the students of Troy and some members felt that this would be the way to increase participation,” she stated. “There will be donations collected and many feel that the public will support student-athletes and student-activities.”
Board member Heather Bohner told that the decision to cut admission fees for school sports “came up in conversation” during a recent board retreat and was put to trial at Troy’s first football game last Saturday.
“(The) community response was so positive we decided to make it permanent for the whole school year,” she said.
The motion to allow free admission to all school sporting events was passed in a four to three vote as board members Sheryl Angove, Heather Bohner, Darren Roy and Deb Harer voted yes and Susan May, Dan Martin and Janet Ordway were opposed.
Martell stated that board members who voted against eliminating ticket prices had concerns about how any financial donations would be controlled.
“The directors who did not support suspending ticket prices felt that there needed to be accounting controls over the collection of money,” she explained. “They believed that without those accounting controls, collections could be at a risk for fraud. The district is continuing to investigate with the auditors what protocols and recommendations need to be followed.”
