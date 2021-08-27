TROY – Troy Area School District students will be required to wear masks or face shields as they return to the classroom today following approval of a revised health and safety plan during a special school board meeting Wednesday.
School board member Dan Martin was the lone “nay” vote.
In anticipation of the vote, parents, students and other community members filled the bleachers of the Troy Intermediate School gymnasium where they expressed a variety of concerns about what another year of mask wearing might mean for their children’s mental health and ability to learn, while sharing stories about the impacts they’ve seen at home and pushing for parental choice.
One parent said her children, who have auditory issues, rely on seeing someone speak in order to understand them.
“This mask is taking the one crutch they have in order to survive in the classroom,” she said. “ … They come home in tears. Anxiety builds. Depression sets in.”
She and other who spoke out noted that N-95 masks are the only ones that can stop a virus – if children wear them properly – and they haven’t been universally enforced in classrooms anyways. In addition, there were concerns about how masks make people touch their faces more.
“I’ve worked in health care for 20 years” said Lisa Campbell. “The first thing I learned in the hospital is don’t touch the face. What to they do when they have a mask on? They’re touching their face all of the time.”
Eric Ulrich said he was appalled at the health and safety discussions from the previous school board meeting, and believed the district was becoming less focused on kids and more focused on money and politics.
“You say you need to follow the CDC guidelines in all of this? However, there are other schools, communities, states fighting against this and winning,” Ulrich said.
“No other district is requiring a mask in school,” Kyle Hartford pointed out.
Joe Sharrow warned that the plan could incentivize parents to send their children to cyber charter schools, which would take tax dollars out of the district at a higher per-student cost.
For around an hour, many others echoed these same sentiments, while noting how the virus hasn’t impacted children as much and how school was still shut down for periods last year as children wore masks.
“As people are voicing their concerns, they are opinions – but it’s much more than that. These are our kids,” Brandie Frye said, as she reminded board members that they, being elected, represent the community interest and not “personal agendas.”
“I also want to say that I have seen a bit of a double standard,” she continued. “I interacted with many in the community all summer long and there you are at gatherings – you are unmasked. I just saw someone who walked in here with a mask on at the Dollar General without a mask on. And all of our kids have played together all summer long and there has not been an increase in cases.”
One man even questioned why the microphone being passed around the audience for comments wasn’t being sanitized after each use if they were so concerned about the virus.
“If you all believe that the masks work properly, we would have ended this pandemic last March,” said Tanya Seymour, a registered nurse who has worked with COVID patients.
Another speaker quoted parts of the district’s mission statement, “the primary focus of education is the student” and “that the family is the strongest influence on the development of an individual,” as she told board members they were making the decision “based on fear and not facts.”
“As for me and my family, we chose to not live in fear,” she said. “We take precautions … but we do not let it control our lives. We also respect those who chose to wear a mask. We are just asking for the same respect in return.”
The commenters also included two long-time district bus drivers, who noted the difficulties masks create when trying to keep students in line during transport and how these mandates could dissuade others from seeking employment in the field, which is currently experiencing driver shortages. One of those drivers said she would step down from her position if there was a replacement, but is staying “because the kids need us.”
Defending the plan
The revised health and safety plan had some supporters as well.
Dr. Tricia Williams, a practicing physician, said she was there to promote the interest of many other doctors in the community she has spoken with, and 195 doctors throughout the north central Pennsylvania region who signed a petition in recent days to urged school administrators to create policies for universal masking in schools.
“I know you are not happy about that, I know people don’t like wearing masks, but we are in a pandemic,” she said. “Wearing a mask can help us. … To keep our kids in school, the best thing we can do is wear masks.”
She also highlighted updated CDC guidelines for close contacts in the case a child tests positive for COVID-19, which is reflected in the district’s health and safety plan. Previous guidance would require a child to quarantine if they sat next to another child who tested positive. However, if both children are wearing masks, Williams said only the sick child would now have to quarantine, lessening the burden on other families.
“This is how we’re going to keep school open, we’re going to play sports, and decrease the mental health concerns that many of you have addressed,” she added.
Dr. John Weis, a long-time physician who has also served the Troy and Canton area school districts for many years, said that although cloth masks are a nuisance and aren’t N-95 grade, they do offer some form of protection.
“The thing we would all like to see is to get rid of this virus,” he said. “A virus has many, many, many replications. The more a virus replicates, reproduces, the bigger the chance for a mutation. We’ve already seen alpha, beta, gamma, delta. The delta is a bad customer. This virus has had a chance to adapt to us. The only way we are going to get rid of this is for everybody to be immune.”
Weis added that the county’s 31% immunity was “dismal,” although others – referencing the flu – didn’t believe COVID-19 would ever truly disappear.
Another resident stressed that they need to follow CDC and Department of Health guidelines or else their children will end up learning through iPads again.
“I know they are a nuisance and you don’t like them, but at the end of the day we don’t want to do remote, we don’t want to have our children using iPads at home without our teachers,” she said, while warning that the schools will be shut down repeatedly in the case too many quarantines are required.
District statements
Superintendent Eric Stair and some school board members reflected on the difficulty of the situation they were in.
School board Vice-President Heather Bohner called the past week one of the most difficult since she has been on the school board, and the restrictions that have been in place for the past year-and-a-half in response to COVID-19 heartbreaking.
“I’ve listened to the concerns of parents, physicians, educators, students and the community with an open mind, even while being berated and having my integrity publicly questioned,” Bohner said. “ … When it comes down to it, I am not a physician. My research on this subject is the same as most of yours – a Google search, reading through pages and pages of related articles on both sides of this argument.”
With that, Bohner said she wanted to rely on the experts who have studied the virus to provide “the best information possible” while looking out for the best interests of the students. In addition, she warned about the negative impact that a higher prevalence of the virus could have not only on the district, but businesses and the health care system.
Stair thanked those in attendance for sharing their thoughts and said their voices have been heard.
“All we want as a school district, sincerely, is for our students to come to school and be safe so that we can keep this school open. There is no win in any of this, for anybody,” he said, while stressing their desire to keep COVID-19 from spreading in the community.
School board President Sheryl Angove said she hadn’t made up her mind about the plan until after hearing the concerns from residents Wednesday and understood both sides of the issue.
Martin also understood the citizens’ concerns with putting himself in the shoes of his daughter who has autism who “lives on expression.” Although he believed that masks were the best way to keep the school safe within their power, he also believed that parents should have a choice. However, he reiterated warnings about school closures if COVID-19 cases took off and how funding could be impacted if other school board members voted against the measure alongside him.
“This is a tough table to sit at,” he added. “You all think this is easy? Take a shot because there is a lot that you do not know that goes on behind this table. This decision here, of the many years I’ve been on the board, is by far the worst.”
“This is absolutely the hardest vote I have ever taken this entire time of being on the board of education,” school board Treasurer Darren Roy said. “I’m living through it now because I have two little boys who are living through this. I do not see any other out from this other than saying ‘yes’ based on the fact that the $2 million that we already had to use of those ESSR funds to plug a hole in our budget. This weighs a whole lot heavier on my soul than just simplistically any research you can find because I can ask the boys what they think about this and I know what they’ve lived with, and secondarily my wife happens to teach second grade down in Towanda and she lived through this. I know full well what’s going on.”
Roy added that he doesn’t enjoy the directives being handed down to school districts, or seeing the issue tear the community apart, or seeing the deadly toll COVID-19 has taken with his church’s pastor.
“I hate every minute of it, but I stand by the vote I took tonight simply for the fact that we need to do the absolute best with the cards we are dealt with in this situation,” Roy said.
Before the meeting’s conclusion, several parents said they wouldn’t be sending their children to school with masks today. Asked what consequences might be in store, Stair said upon the third time a child shows up to school without a mask and parents need to be contacted, they will automatically be enrolled in the district’s virtual academy.
