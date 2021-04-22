Members of Troy Area Jr./Sr. High School’s Environmental and Sustainability Club have a special reason to celebrate this Earth Day as they have won first place in the nation in their division of the Trex Plastic Film Recycling Challenge.
Troy’s Environmental and Sustainability Club, which has been established for less than two years, has been named first place winners in the 0 to 500 students’ division of the national recycling competition.
In the contest, the club competed against 270 teams from across America including groups from Connecticut, Florida, Alabama, Missouri, Washington and Oregon and collected 2,601 pounds of plastic, 371 pounds more than the second place winner.
Troy Environmental and Sustainability Club President Owen Williams explained that the club collected the plastic film from local businesses and citizens every other week, bagged it and weighed it before turning it in.
The club served over 75 hours of community service working on the recycling challenge, according to Williams.
“It feels good to have our hard work rewarded and recognized,” Williams commented. “Recycling not only removes plastic from our landfills, but in this case is also used to support business through Trex and create quality items.”
“This activity helps clean and protect our environment,” he continued. “It is important that Troy shows and continues support for environmental protection, care, and improvement.”
“Awesome job to you and your team on this exceptional accomplishment Owen,” Troy Superintendent Dr. Eric Stair stated. “We are very proud of you, along with your team on earning this recognition for our school and district. We are very proud of you and your team for displaying great teamwork and leadership with deep concern for improving our school and communities environment.”
As a prize for taking first place in the recycling competition Troy will receive a new Trex bench, according to Williams.
Williams stated that the Troy Environmental and Sustainability Club plans to continue recycling over the summer and to compete in the Trex challenge again next fall. The club has a goal to triple the amount of plastic collected and recycled over the course of next year.
Williams thanked the businesses that helped the club collect plastic for the Trex challenge.
Any business that would be willing to allow the club to collect plastic film from them can contact Troy High School at 570-297-2750. Community members willing to collect plastic film can drop it off with the Environmental and Sustainability Club from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on May 1st at Gate 2 at Alparon Park in Troy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.