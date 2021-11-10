Troy principal resigns; leaving with great pride

TROY BOROUGH — A principal will soon be leaving the Troy Area School District to pursue other business interests.
The Board of Education accepted the resignation of Troy Area Jr./Sr. High School Principal Daniel Brenner at their meeting on Tuesday, which will be effective on May 20, 2022.
“I am leaving with great pride in our community,” he said. “This is a place that has a very special spot in my heart.”
Brenner plans to help his family run their growing online business where they sell a variety of items like hay and chew sticks for rabbits, guinea pigs and chinchillas.
He previously served as Troy Jr./Sr. High School’s assistant principal and athletic director since 2017 when he moved to the area with his wife Diane.
Brenner graduated from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind. where he received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering and technology education and he later earned a principal certification from Pennsylvania State University.
Before moving to Troy, he was a high school teacher in Anchorage, Alaska where he taught computer aided design, robotics, applied technology, engineering and computer programming and he served as a department head and curriculum writer for their local school district.
He said that he leaves with excitement for his family’s business, but also with sadness and will miss the community, his colleagues, staff and mostly the students.
“Troy is truly a community to be proud of and it’s one that cares about education,” he said.
Board members accepted his resignation, but acknowledged how much he has meant to them and to the school district.
“You have done a lot for our community and we were glad that you came here and shared a part of your life with us,” said Board of Education President Sheryl Angove.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.