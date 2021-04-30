Troy returns to full time in-school instruction

TROY — Troy Area School District has returned to in-person instruction five days a week, following a change in guidelines for school districts set by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Troy Area School District Board of Education members unanimously voted to return to offering in-school instruction five days a week during a board meeting on Tuesday, after the district has been conducting online-only instruction on Fridays for much of the year.
Until recently, Troy Area School District was operating through a virtual-only method on Fridays any time Bradford County was identified as an area with substantial transmission of COVID-19 in efforts to prevent school closures within the district.
Troy Area School District Superintendent Eric Stair stated that the board’s vote to return to full-time in-school instruction regardless of what COVID stage the county is classified in came after new guidance related to school closures was released recently by the DOH.
Stair has noted that the school board also voted to allow extra maintenance hours on Fridays and Saturdays in order for “thorough cleanings of the buildings” to be completed.
“We appreciate all your support and dedication to our school community during these challenging times,” Stair said in a statement regarding Troy’s return to full time in-school instruction published on the district’s website and Facebook page.
Troy Board of Education members also voted to allow students to use playground equipment daily, as they have been utilizing the equipment on a rotational basis in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
