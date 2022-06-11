TROY — The Troy Rod & Gun Club recently announced that they will host a Pennsylvania Game Commission hunter-trapper education class on Wednesday, June 22 and Thursday, June 23, from 1 to 5 p.m. each day.
The course will include hands-on skill stations, and participants will have the opportunity on Thursday evening to practice their shooting skills at the gun club, free of charge.
Pre-registration is required, and the class is limited to 75 participants. Anyone interested can register online at www.pgc.pa.gov. If you need assistance registering, call Dave Levan at (570) 297-4227.
Participants can find the Troy Rod & Gun Club at gate three of Alparon Park in Troy.
