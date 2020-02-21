Troy's Martell resigns, solidifying move to BLaST IU

TROY — Troy Area School District will soon see new leadership as the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Amy Martell was accepted by the Board of Education during a meeting on Tuesday.
Martell, who officially took over as Troy’s superintendent in July of 2018 will serve her last day in the district on April 30 before moving to a role as a curriculum specialist at BLaST Intermediate Unit 17.
Martell’s resignation was accepted with all yes votes by the board with the exception of board members Dan Martin and Todd Curren who both voted no and board member Thad Dibble who was absent.
“I just wanted to truly thank you for the opportunity to serve the Troy Area School District, I’ve enjoyed really getting to know the students, the staff, the administration, it’s a wonderful place...they really care about the kids and I’ve enjoyed my time working with them and I’m going to miss Troy School District and I hope that I’ll still be able to serve the community and the students and the staff, administration even in my role with the Intermediate Unit as well so it’s not a complete goodbye,” Martell stated. “I’m looking forward to the unique opportunities I have with the Intermediate (Unit) so thank you for the opportunity.”
Comments on Martell’s resignation were thankful of her time and actions at Troy, but reflective of turmoil that has taken place within the administration and board during her tenure.
“I’d like to thank Dr. Martell for her very short time here at Troy Area School District. Even though we had a bumpy ride a little bit here and there I don’t think she did get her fair shake on what she could accomplish in our district, things have improved and...I like what I see. I am disappointed that I can not see more and I wish you luck in your new endeavors,” Martin said.
“I’d like to say I’ve seen some really great things out of you and it’s been good getting to know you over the past two years, good luck in your future,” Curren added.
Board member Darren Roy shared his thoughts as well, stating, “over the course of a period of time...things did not go the way I wanted either but throughout that course of time the one thing that I will never forget is you asking me to be board president after everything that had happened and that has meant more to me and stuck more to me to see who you are as a leader and person than probably anything else you’ve done throughout this period of time here and you’ve done a lot of things.”
Former Troy School Board member Susan May praised Martell as well, adding her thoughts on shortfalls of the board of education.
“I was very sad and disappointed to see Dr. Martell’s resignation on tonight’s agenda. Sad because she has been a breath of fresh air for our district admittedly after a few months in the beginning, Amy brought many new ideas for the district and resolutions to reoccurring problems. Disappointed because I am sure this was not a decision she wanted, it is not how she would’ve liked to end her time in Troy. However, I am not surprised by this, I watched several board members treat our superintendent rudely, unprofessionally and actually use profanity in their working with her,” May stated. “I’ve watched her efforts to improve Troy blocked and I’ve watched her ideas to fall on deaf ears. When I left the board I warned about micromanaging. This board has gone so far beyond micromanaging, I’m not sure why they even want to hire another superintendent when they seem to be able to do everything themselves.”
May also requested to know the details of the separation agreement between the district and Martell, which she was told would be provided by today.
Despite comments implying former conflict within Troy leadership from board members and former board members, Martell stated that as she transitions into her new position at BLaST IU 17 she is leaving Troy “on good terms” and wishes the district the best in a new superintendent.
