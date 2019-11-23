A Troy High School student has been named of 34,000 teenagers nationwide to be recognized as a National Merit Scholarship Corporation Commended Student.
Devyn Parks, a senior at Troy High School, was deemed a Commended Student and placed among the top 50,000 of more than 1.5 million students who entered 2020’s National Merit Scholarship contest.
Students are ranked through their scores on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
“I am very proud of Devyn’s accomplishment! He is a very talented and hardworking student who is very deserving of this award,” stated Troy High School Principal Dr. Alison Polly. “This is a tribute to Devyn as well as the teachers of the Troy Area School District.”
“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” quoted a National Merit Scholarship Corporation press release. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”
