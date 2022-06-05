TROY — The Troy Sale Barn celebrated its 100th anniversary Saturday afternoon with a community event that featured food and live music.
Organizers also celebrated the finished construction of the building’s arena.
What was once a livestock sales pavilion has been transformed into a community center that can host public events, festivals, concerts and weddings, according to Nicole Harris, the Troy Sale Barn Operating Corporation executive director.
“There are three distinct rental areas within the barn: the founders lounge, the upstairs arena with state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems and the main hall,” Harris said. “When people come here, they can rent the lounge as a meeting area instead of the entire building, or if a bride wants to get ready for her wedding, she can do so in the lounge.”
The building held its first sale on June 4, 1922, according to Harris. It was organized by 20 men who thought that a livestock sales pavilion would be a great addition to Troy.
To honor its past as a livestock barn, the decision was made to maintain the look of a barn while still making necessary updates and renovations.
The Troy Sale Barn holds a special place in Harris’ life. At age 16, she worked in the sale barn bringing bull calves down to sell and would unload them at the dock, which is the patio now.
“It’s quite something that the sales barn has come this far and has evolved into the community center that it is currently,” Harris said.
The project was many years in the making, Harris stated. In 2004, the last livestock sale was held and its future became uncertain. It was even a paintball arena for a short amount of time before Troy Borough purchased it. When the gas industry came into town in the late 2000s, the borough sold water out of the parking lot.
In 2014, the borough announced that the building would be torn down to create a parking lot.
“Troy Sale Barn President Bill Bower said that tearing it down shouldn’t happen because it’s a major historical building in the borough,” Harris said.
Bower and Harris organized a new group of founders to raise money and gain sponsors to turn it into a community center. It turned into a $1 million project that was finally completed this year.
“Our Mission is to provide fun and free events to the community, so the more that we can keep local, the better,” Harris said. “We also appreciate the community support that allowed all of this to happen.”
