Troy Sale Barn looks forward to 2023

TROY — A local community venue already has its sights set on a variety of events that people can attend in the new year.
The Troy Sale Barn has a multitude of events planned that range from musical acts to community gatherings, as well as auctions and sales in 2023.
Local musician Clark Jackson will perform with his acoustic guitar on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 8 to 11 p.m. Mountain Lake Winery and Bluestone Brewery will be on hand to serve beverages, while auction and raffle items will be sold to benefit the barn, according to Nicole Harris, the executive director of the Troy Sale Barn Operating Corporation.
For other entertainment acts, she plans to partner with the Troy Town Band to do future shows. In March, the Troy Community Theatre will hold a standup comedy show. This event is still in the planning phase, however, organizers are currently looking for people to participate in the show.
Harris expressed how the Sale Barn is open for countless venues such as weddings, reunions, memorials, birthdays and anniversaries.
“We are ready and willing to host your next event,” Harris said. “The sky is the limit and its great for our area because we are bringing people into Troy and the surrounding communities.”
Harris stated that the building has three distinct rental spaces that include the hall area, the arena that seats 260 people for music and entertainment, and the Founders Lounge for small gatherings of around 20 people. People are even booking significant life events before 2022 ends, she added.
“We are kicking off the new year by having a young couple get married at the barn this weekend on New Year’s Eve, so that’s pretty neat,” Harris said.
The Sale Barn will also start up its archery league on Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m., which is open to everybody. It includes a $10 cost for adults and $5 donation for kids. The league takes place within the barn where archery targets, including 3D targets are set up for participants. The barn provides used bows, but people are welcome to bring their own. No crossbows are allowed because they are hard on the targets, according to Harris.
Another community staple is The Farmer’s Market, which will start back up in May 2023 on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Sale Barn will host Canton Area High School’s prom in late April, while Troy Area High School’s prom will be held there in early May.
“We want to showcase what the Sale Barn has to offer and it is very affordable,” Harris said.
Construction on the facility finished earlier this year, but Harris notes that work on the barn continues to progress. Organizers are finishing the Founders’ Lounge and installing the countertop and soda fountain. Harris stated that the Sale Barn is always looking for volunteers to help with maintenance to upgrade and make the building better.
“[TSBOC] is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that has renovated the barn and is now responsible for the maintenance, upkeep and perpetuity of the barn for the next 100 years,” she said.
Anyone interested in booking the sale barn, participating in its events or volunteering can go online to www.troysalebarn.com. Emails can be sent to troysalebarn@gmail.com. People can also follow the Troy Sale Barn’s Facebook page.
For more information on its events, go to its website and visit its online calendar and community events. People can download the usage agreements that detail how to rent the barn.
