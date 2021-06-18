TROY TOWNSHIP — The Troy Sale Barn will be presenting a program on Pennsylvania’s raptors by Michael Kuriga starting at 6 p.m. on July 11. There will be no charge.
The word raptor comes from a Latin word meaning plunderer. Raptor refers generally to all birds of prey but more specifically to Pennsylvania’s eagles, hawks and falcons. In Pennsylvania, there are 11 species of raptors.
Kuriga has been training and hunting with a variety of these raptors and has lectured throughout Pennsylvania. He participates in the ancient art of falconry, which is the oldest method of hunting.
Falconry existed long before Shakespeare’s time. There is good evidence that humans have been using birds to hunt since upwards of 12,000 years ago. Originally, falconry was not a sport, but a means of acquiring food. Falconry was typically reserved for nobility; however, by the Middle Ages, the practice was so popular across Europe that even the peasants had their own hunting birds. Social class dictated exactly which species they were permitted to keep.
Kuriga is a master falconer and raptor educator and has been training and hunting with a variety of raptors for nearly 40 years. His passion for falconry has taken him all over the world in pursuit of this noble art form.
During his presentation, Kuriga will share some of his many adventures concerning eagles, falcons and hawks, including their history and the importance of the role they play in nature. Kruiga will have several of his birds flying about inside the sale barn, while obeying his commands and catching items in midair.
Kuriga was involved with the reintroduction of the Peregrine Falcon into the West Branch Valley of the Susquehanna River. His talks emphasize the importance of this falcon, which is the fastest animal on earth.
Cameras with flash are allowed and encouraged during the program.
