TROY — The Troy Sale Barn encourages everyone to check out the Growers’ Market inside its building for countless homemade goods and locally grown produce.
The market will feature local farmers, growers and artisans Tuesdays from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. until the end of October.
Shoppers will see a variety of items such as baked goods, soaps, lotions, wax melts, jams and jellies, fresh sauerkraut and ground horseradish. They can even purchase goods such as honey, maple syrup, vinegars, wine, juried arts and crafts, custom embroidery and homemade candy and raw goat’s milk.
Vendors inside the building include New View Farm, Yorkshire Meadows, CBJ Collective Artisan Co., Classy Glass, Mountain Lake Winery, Slipping Down Farm, Edwards Family Homestead, Aunt Lulu’s Embroidery, Bug’s Garden, Bakery 303, Udder Merry Mac Farm, Staggering Unicorn Winery and Dancing Heifer Art.
The market will also feature musical performances from artists like Jacob Gilpin with his acoustic guitar on the stage.
Growers or artisans interested in becoming a market vendors can contact Market Manager Linda Sweely at lsweely@gmail.com or go to the market info tab on www.troysalebarn.com.
The Troy Sale Sale also encourages people to visit the Antique Car Show at First Citizens Bank in Troy on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m.
