TROY — A seasonal event in Troy promoted regional artisans and businesses to encouraged the public to shop local during the holidays.
The Troy Sale Barn hosted its Hometown Christmas on Saturday as part of a celebration of Small Business Saturday.
Around 37 local vendors sold a variety of items that included wreaths, artwork, wooden crafts and jewelry. Food sold consisted of popcorn, maple syrup, honey, cheese and many others. Even Santa Claus made an appearance handing out items to vendors and taking photos with children present.
Organizers were happy to showcase the renovated Sale Barn for the holiday season. The Troy Sale Barn Operating Corporation finished renovations and construction of the arena earlier this year. Organizers also celebrated the Sale Barn’s 100th anniversary in June.
Musical performances on the arena’s main stage included mother-daughter duo, Holly and Selah Butcher singing Christmas songs. Holly played the piano as they both were singing. Jacob Gilpin played the guitar as he sang various songs that could be heard throughout the Sale Barn.
“Small businesses are the heart of our community,” said Nicole Harris, the TSBOC executive director. “When you spend a dollar locally, it rotates around this community seven times before it leaves. That’s why it’s important to shop local.”
Harris also noted that small businesses are important for sponsoring local sports teams, scout troops, churches and public events.
One particular vendor was Judy Johnson who sold wooden ornaments designed to look like miniature barn doors. The items were made of the lath from the renovated Caledonia Lodge in Canton. The Victorian style house was constructed by Daniel Innes in 1894.
“It’s always nice to speak with people and show them where these crafts came from,” Johnson said.
Lori Ann Beinlich sold her botanical artwork through her Forksville, Pa.-based company, Wildflower & Fern. Her handmade crafts included candles, clay dishes and resin jewelry.
“I’m happy to show the botanical artwork we have here and meet everyone face-to-face,” Beinlich said. “It’s perfect for the Christmas season.”
For herbal remedies, Denise Howland displayed her handcrafted items through her Gillett-based Dirt Road Herbals. Items included perfumes, dry shampoo and bug sprays. She expressed that it’s always good to be at the Sale Barn.
Columbia Crossroads resident Sara Hamburger featured her crafts from her brand, The Untamed Artist. Her unique crafts are created using leftover metal from everyday items. Miniature Christmas trees were made out of steel rebar and a replica guitar was created out of bicycle chains. There were even dragonflies with metal wings that used to be butterknives.
“It’s pretty fun to make all of this,” Hamburger said. “A lot of this came from junkyards, but it can be reused.”
Also at the event was the Athens-based company, The Staggering Unicorn. Anyone looking for adult beverages to enjoy during the holidays could purchase its sweet fruit-based wines.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
